New God of War Trailer Focuses on Kratos, But in Motion Capture

We’ve had a lot of looks into the newly improved Kratos for the upcoming God of War title coming soon, but we haven’t had one quite like this. The latest trailer from the Santa Monica crew shows off a more ‘behind the scenes’ look at the action with motion capture glory and tips on how to fight like Kratos.

The video above goes into how Eric Jacobus learned exactly how to land those epic Sparta kicks while also executing the perfect combo. The journey of Jacobus joining the team and what exactly went on behind the scenes in real life are all featured in the latest sneak peek.

God of War releases exclusively on the PlayStation 4 on April 20th. For more about the game:

His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… And teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains, and caves of Pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters, and gods.

Are you excited to see what the new adventure has to offer? You can also learn more about the likelihood of an in-depth photo mode coming to the game here:

“It’s something that we’re definitely looking at.” Barlog mentioned. “A lot of games kind of finish and they shortly after the release put a really cool photo mode out. So I think I’d like to follow suit in that respect and put something out.”

He also mentioned that in order for it to work, it would need to be able to stand “toe-to-toe” with the best of the best photo modes currently accessible to gamers. Striving for perfection with even the smallest details, it definitely bodes well for the coming game.