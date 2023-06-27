God of War Director Debunks The Rock Casting Rumors for Amazon TV Series

God of War director Cory Barlog has formally debunked recent "rumors" that claimed Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was being considered to play Kratos in the upcoming Amazon TV series. Since PlayStation Productions and Prime Video first announced that a TV adaptation of God of War was in the works, fans have been clamoring to know who will end up playing Kratos in the show. And while Johnson's name is one that some have been floating, it seems that he won't be playing the central role in the series as some believed.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Barlog himself responded to a rumor that claimed Johnson was being "strongly considered" to portray Kratos in the live-action TV series. Barlog, who is serving as an executive producer on the show, said that he has "literally never heard anything about" Johnson being an option for the part. Given Barlog's own involvement with the series, he's surely privy to the potential casting choices that are being talked about behind the scenes.

i have literally never heard anything about this. — the fake cory balrog (@corybarlog) June 26, 2023

The "rumor" at the center of this whole situation was one that was never to be believed in the first place as it cited a nonexistent source. In typical Twitter fashion, though, the tweet ended up getting highly circulated and had a number of people believing its legitimacy. For Barlog to step in and squash the rumor is something that a number of fans who were confused surely appreciated as it provided proper clarification on the matter.

Currently, there is very little that we know about the God of War TV series other than the simple fact that it's in the works. Amazon still hasn't committed to a release window of any sort for the show and no actors are yet to be attached to the project. In all likelihood, we won't be seeing anything substantial from God of War for quite some time, but perhaps some new bits of information will come about before 2023 wraps up.

