God of War Getting a Limited Edition Loot Crate Package

Ready to show off your God of War fandom, but don’t feel like the game by itself will justify it? Well, does Loot Crate have a package for you.

The monthly subscription service, which sends out a number of bundles to subscribers revolving around WWE, video gaming, anime and geek stuff in general, ahs announced that it has partnered up with Sony Interactive Entertainment to create a new limited edition God of War Loot Crate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Officially licensed and developed in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studio, this crate will utilize in-game assets, hand-picked by the legendary icon himself, to create exclusive items that expand upon the gaming experience in Sony Interactive Entertainment’s upcoming PlayStation 4 title, God of War,” Loot Crate noted in its press release.

“The God of War Limited Edition Crate is an opportunity for us to connect fans with one of their most beloved gaming franchises, and is the result of a fantastic creative partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and the developers over at Santa Monica Studio,” said Chris Davis, CEO of Loot Crate. “Fans of the franchise will be able to expand upon their God of War gaming experience, as elements of this exclusive Limited Edition crate are tied directly to the events in the upcoming game”.

Those of you that are interested in getting the crate can sign up for a notification list over on the Loot Crate page. It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’s expected to go out sometime in April, around the same time as the game (which currently has a release date of April 20, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro).

The crate is currently priced for $49.99 plus shipping and handling when it comes to U.S. hipping, but international consumers will have to pay $74.99 plus shipping. The contents of the crate haven’t been revealed yet, but they should definitely get fans of Kratos amped up for what’s to come in the game. Expect at least a t-shirt and other awesome goods, perhaps even a Kratos figurine. We’d be down with that.

God of War will be here in just a couple of months!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.