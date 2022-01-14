God of War Director Comments on Possibility of Ragnarok PC Release

The director of 2018’s God of War has commented on the possibility of this year’s forthcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok, coming to PC in the future. As of today, God of War has been released on PC, making it the first time that the game has been playable on a non-PlayStation platform. And while this release is something that has pleased a large number of fans, many have continued to wonder if Sony would opt to also do the same thing with God of War Ragnarok down the road. While no such plans for a PC port of Ragnarok have yet to be confirmed, it sounds like it could be feasible.

In a new conversation with Game Informer, Santa Monica Studio director Cory Barlog was asked about whether or not God of War Ragnarok is planned to head to PC at some point. While Barlog didn’t have anything to say definitively on the matter, he did state that Santa Monica Studio is first trying to learn some lessons from bringing God of War to the PC platform. “I have no idea. Right now, we’re taking it one game at a time, kind of looking at each one and determining, ‘Okay, is this the best thing?’ And we’ll gauge how it does. Do people enjoy it? Did we do it right? Is there anything we did wrong? What can we do better in the future if we do this again?,” Barlog explained. “But at the end of the day, ultimately, it’s Sony’s decision.”

When looking at this situation from Sony’s perspective, it definitely makes sense for God of War Ragnarok to come to PC at some point. Considering that 2018’s God of War is the best-selling PlayStation exclusive ever made, it stands to reason that sales for Ragnarok will also be incredibly strong. And while Sony will surely want to make the game exclusive to PS5 and PS4 for a prolonged period of time to encourage more hardware sales, in due time, Ragnarok coming to PC just seems logical to maximize the money that can be made from the title.

As mentioned, God of War is available to purchase and play right now on PC. If you’re looking for an opinionated take on this new port of the game, you can check out our own review right here.