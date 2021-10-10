God of War Ragnarok Fans Are Freaking Out Over a Tiny Detail

God of War fans are freaking out over a tiny, but wholesome God of War Ragnarok detail, partially because it’s the type of detail that often separates great games from Game of the Year winners. Last month, PlayStation and Santa Monica Studios finally revealed the new God of War game alongside a few snippets of gameplay footage. And hidden within this gameplay footage is the aforementioned detail, which only now has been noticed.

Taking to Twitter, one God of War fan revealed that there’s a doodle of Atreus and Kratos’ journey to the top of the mountain that happens in the first game on the former’s quiver. As some fans have pointed out, he had the same doodle on his quiver in the first game, but this is actually incorrect. It’s similar, but it’s not the same drawing, which makes it even more impressive. It would have been able to use the same exact quiver in the sequel and most players wouldn’t have noticed, but Sony Santa Monica decided against the easy route.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/BT_BlackThunder/status/1446084235719282688

Of course, details like this hardly have any impact on the quality of a game, but they almost always are indicative of a game’s quality. Whether God of War Ragnarok will be able to outdo 2018’s reboot, remains to be seen, but it looks like just as much attention to detail and resources are being poured into the sequel, which means it’s an early favorite for 2022 Game of the Year.

God of War Ragnarok is set to release worldwide via the PS4 and PS5 at an unknown date. The current expectation is the game will release sometime next year, but so far this hasn’t been confirmed. For more coverage on the game and all things PlayStation, click here.