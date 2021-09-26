God of War Ragnarok Confirms New Gameplay Feature That Wasn’t in the First Game

God of War Ragnarok has confirmed a brand new gameplay feature that wasn’t in the first game on PS4. 2018’s God of War reboot on PS4 was one of the last generation’s best games. Suffice to say, it’s not easy to improve upon, but Santa Monica Studios is giving its best shot with Ragnarok. One of the ways it’s aiming to realize this ambition is by giving players more opportunity for expression.

To this end, the game’s creative director, Eric Williams, has revealed that Kratos will have different shields with varying abilities in the game that players can choose between.

“Yes, there are different shields, and they have different defensive options, and abilities, and the reason why we’re doing this is we really want to open up the expressive choice – the way that you build your Kratos – like the equipment, and loadout, and things like that,” said Williams. “So all the way down to the defense, you can, you know, kind of play a little differently, and then enemies know how to respond to that, or force you into these different situations where you need to use different things. So I think it’ll be fun for players to explore that, but also, just kind of, like we want it to be more expressive where you know your choices matter when you set them up.”

For now, it remains to be seen if these tweaks will improve the game, but on the surface level this sounds like it will be an appreciable upgrade.

God of War Ragnarok is in development for the PS4 and the PS5. At the moment of publishing, it doesn’t have a release date or a release window, but the expectation is it will release sometime in 2022.

