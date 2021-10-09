PS5 Leak Reveals Console “Exclusive” Isn’t Actually Going to Be Exclusive

One of the PlayStation 5’s console exclusives is apparently not actually going to be a console exclusive. Back in July, IllFonic — the team best known for Friday the 13th: The Game announced Arcadegeddon — a co-op multiplayer shooter — for the PS5 and PC. Since then the game has been in early access, with no word of a final release date. There’s also been no word of any additional platforms, but apparently, the game is coming to at least the PS4 as well.

While the game hasn’t been announced for PS4 or even hinted at for PS4, according to the official rating board in Taiwan, it’s coming to the last-gen PlayStation console. This week the official Taiwanese rating board rated the game for release in the region, and not only did it rate it for PC and PS5, but PS4 as well. Now, on rare occasions, rating boards make mistakes, so this could be nothing more than that. However, this isn’t common. Rating boards leak new games, ports, and more far more often than they make mistakes.

This also wouldn’t be the first game to be announced for PS5, whether as a console exclusive or complete exclusive, just to later be announced for PS4 as well. In fact, it’s happened a few times already, including with first-party games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and God of War Ragnarok.

As noted, Arcadegeddon currently doesn’t have a release date, but it does have a release window of winter 2021. In other words, we should be hearing about a possible PS4 version of it soon.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

