God of War Ragnarok Actor Takes Responsibility for Delay

The new God of War Ragnarok game was officially delayed earlier this year despite not having a release date in the first place, and now, Kratos actor Christopher Judge is taking responsibility for the game’s delayed release. In a series of tweets published late Wednesday, Judge “Ragnarok was delayed because of me” before telling his followers that he had to have several surgeries in August 2019 which caused him to require rehab. Judge went on to praise Sony Santa Monica for its support and suggested he never felt pressured to speed up his situation in order to work on the game.

Judge started his series of tweets with the one below that said his message hadn’t been approved by anyone at Sony but that he needed to be forthcoming regardless. He detailed the surgeries he had to have in August 2019 and said that after having those done, Sony Santa Monica opted to wait for him to rehab.

💯 in my feels right now. I need to be forthcoming. This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me too rehab…

He continued afterward by saying he never felt threatened by the studio or anyone else regarding his situation and that he received “nothing but love and support” as Sony Santa Monica stayed quiet about the cause of the delay. He went on to praise he studio more and say “everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls in every frame you see” and that the studio’s actions were “the classiest thing” he’s ever heard of in this business.

Cory Barlog, the director of the God of War game from 2018 that precedes this new Ragnarok game, offered his support for Judge in a reply to the tweets. Barlog similarly took responsibility for the game’s delay in June by saying the call to delay the game was his and that if anyone was to blame, it should be him. Barlog is not serving as the director on this new Ragnarok game, however, and is instead a producer while Eric Williams fills the director role.

All of this comes after God of War fans got their first official look at Ragnarok during a PlayStation Showcase event that featured the new God of War game and more recently. A trailer for the game showed Kratos, Atreus, and several more characters returning for what will be the end of the Norse saga. The game’s scheduled to release at some point in 2022 and will be available on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.