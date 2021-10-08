New PlayStation Remake Will Reportedly Be Revealed Later This Year

A new remake of a popular PlayStation game from the past is said to be getting revealed by Sony later in 2021. Although the way in which this information has leaked comes from an unusual source, the project itself is said to be a “big” one from PlayStation history. And while additional details on this title aren’t really known at this point, it sounds like we won’t have to wait very long to see the project announced.

News of this situation comes from a recent interview with an Irish musician named Ava. According to Ava, she was commissioned about a year ago to work with composer Michael McGlynn on music for an upcoming remake of a PlayStation game from the past. Ava didn’t offer up many details about the nature of the title, but she did say that it’s set to be announced in a formal capacity later this year near Christmas.

“Michael McGlynn got in touch and just said, ‘Listen, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game’–and he’s done that a lot, he’s done a lot of writing for different games that are very well known. But I’m actually not a gamer myself,” Ava explained. “So really what I was involved with was the lyric writing in the Irish language, and his daughter sang on the track and his wife arranged part of the choral parts, and so did Michael. And he also worked with me on the language side of things, so it was almost like a family effort. For ages I wasn’t allowed to really—you don’t know what you’re writing for, it’s all kind of undisclosed because they don’t want it to get out. So it’s actually going to be announced at Christmas—the name of the game. I have heard of it now and I have confirmed it is a big game, which is great! It’s going to be an Irish language piece in the game, which is brilliant.”

So if Sony is announcing a new remake of a previous title later this year, what could be some of the potential candidates? Well, there are numerous rumors and reports that we have heard in recent months that suggest PlayStation is remaking multiple titles at the moment. In recent days, one new rumor has come about stating that developer Bluepoint Games is working on a new project that is associated with Bloodborne. Although it’s not known whether this title would be a remake, it would make quite a bit of sense if it was.

In addition, reports from earlier in 2021 have also stated that Naughty Dog is currently in the process of remaking The Last of Us. Even though the original game is less than a decade old, this remake for PS5 would potentially line up with the upcoming release of the HBO TV series that is based on the franchise. Whether or not any of these two potential titles could actually be revealed later this year remains to be seen, but they seem to be our best bets at this point in time.

