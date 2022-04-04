God of War Ragnarok Developer Teases New Gameplay Mechanics

A developer from Santa Monica Studio that is working on God of War Ragnarok has seemingly teased that a new gameplay mechanic of some sort should be appearing in the highly-anticipated sequel. Since the reveal of the next God of War game back in 2020, PlayStation has been very tight-lipped about what the title will have in store. Outside of a new gameplay trailer that was released last year, we’ve still seen very little of Ragnarok as a whole. Luckily, when we are shown more, it sounds like some great surprises will be in store.

In a new tweet from God of War Ragnarok developer Beau Anthony Jimenez, it was teased that the game is going to feature some new gameplay mechanics of some sort. Jimenez shared a video of someone playing the original God of War for the first time and experiencing their first toss of the Leviathan Axe. In turn, Jimenez said that he’s “excited for players to react similarly” to some of the new things that have been added to God of War Ragnarok. “Suffice to say, work has been a blast,” Jimenez went on to say about the project’s development.

https://twitter.com/thebeauanthony/status/1510374243401228288

In a general sense, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that God of War Ragnarok would end up containing some major new gameplay features. And while some of these have already been highlighted in the aforementioned trailer for Ragnarok that we have seen, it’s great to hear from Jimenez that there are plenty of more surprises that fans still haven’t seen just yet.

At this point in time, we still don’t know exactly when God of War Ragnarok will be releasing. Sony has still only committed to a broad 2022 window for the game at this point in time. Whenever it does hit store shelves, though, it will be coming to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

