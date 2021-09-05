God of War: Ragnarok Reveal Teased by Insider

✖

A noteworthy video game industry insider has teased that God of War: Ragnarok, which is the unofficial name of the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sequel to 2018's installment, should be revealed later this week at Sony's September 9th presentation. While we're still left in the dark when it comes to what such an appearance might look like, it definitely seems as though the silence surrounding this long-awaited project should be coming to an end.

In a recent tweet, Nick Baker, who has been a reliable source of information in the past, indicated that God of War: Ragnarok is slated to show up in some capacity at this week's PlayStation Showcase. Baker himself didn't say anything about this appearance from Ragnarok himself, but he did share a screenshot from a conversation that he had on Discord with what looks to be one of his sources. When Baker asked this mysterious source if God of War news would be coming soon, the user in question confirmed that it should be taking place.

For the most part, it seemed very much expected that God of War: Ragnarok would be due to get an update of some sort in the very near future. PlayStation Studio and Santa Monica Studio revealed the title in a teaser trailer last year, but since that time, essentially nothing new related to the project has come about. Although we now know that it will be coming to both PS4 and PS5 at some point in 2022, there remain many more questions than answers with the game. As mentioned before, we still don't even know what PlayStation will officially be naming the game. Hopefully, though, many of these lingering inquiries can start to be put to rest quite soon.

Are you excited to potentially see more of God of War: Ragnarok in the coming days? And do you think that we'll get a release date for the game as well at this time? Let me know what you're hoping to see announced either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.