God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC Is Blowing Fans Away: "A God of War Fan's Dream"

The new God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is leaving fans in total shock. The God of War series is one of Sony's marquee franchises alongside Spider-Man, The Last of Us, and Uncharted. Few other games in PlayStation's line-up get fans as hyped as God of War does. The series made a strong impression in the mid-2000s on the PS2 and PS3 with its first three games, but eventually faded away as Sony Santa Monica concluded Kratos' story at the time. However, the studio eventually decided to revisit the God of War for a new, more mature and nuanced story about a father trying to let go of his troubled past and ensure his son does not follow in his footsteps too closely. It's a pretty beautiful story and one that has resonated with tens of millions of gamers.

At The Game Awards, fans were super surprised to see news of a God of War Ragnarok DLC that continued Kratos' story. The new roguelite DLC is titled Valhalla and is completely free and released just days after being announced. While there were some rumors of a DLC, they were pretty thin and no one was certain that this would actually happen. With that said, the DLC is finally here and it's being championed by players. A lot of fans are calling attention to the fact that it packs a hell of a punch in terms of how much content is in it, how deep its narrative elements are, and so on all while not costing players a dime. As someone who hasn't personally played it yet, we can't speak to its quality quite yet, but a lot of fans are noting how great it is at expanding on Kratos as a character.

The new God of War Ragnarok Valhalla DLC is wild. Way more than the initial announcement made it seem. I can't believe it's free — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) December 14, 2023

I think God of War Ragnarok – Valhalla (While still an attrocious title) will end up going down as one of, if not the best Free DLCs ever made. — Cal 🏆 (@SpIinterCal) December 13, 2023

Am I allowed to add it to my Top 5 games of the year? https://t.co/peAZbreF4o — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) December 13, 2023

It's a God of War fan's dream. They really undersold it. — KAMI (@Okami13_) December 13, 2023

As of right now, we have no idea when the next God of War game will release. It's also unclear what that game may look like. Atreus splintered off from Kratos at the end of Ragnarok for his own adventure. We may see the two go their separate ways, but reunite somewhere in the next game. Perhaps it will be something where we are switching between the two characters in different places as their stories run parallel. Either way, the reactions to the Valhalla DLC shows that Sony Santa Monica still has fans very invested in this ongoing story.