God of War Board Game Announced

A God of War board game is coming soon. Today, CMON announced plans to publish a God of War board game, adapting the 2018 game featuring Kratos and his son Atreus as they explore the Nine Realms of Norse Mythology. No details about the type of board game were announced, but the game will feature CMON's signature miniatures and is being produced in collaboration with Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment. A Kickstarter is planned for 2024, with a tentative release date of 2025. You can see a first look at two of the miniatures of the game down below:

CMON previously released a God of War card game, which came out just a year after the 2018 video game. CMON is known for their adaptation of video games, although the four year gap after the release of card game made it seem like it'd be a one-off game rather than the start of a game line.

In a press release announcing the game, CMON SVP of US Operations Geoff Skinner said "This game has been in the works for years, and I think both gamers and God of War fans will really like the end results. Our main goal was always: 'Does this feel like God of War?', and I think the designers did a tremendous job in that regard. Working with Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment has been an absolute dream, not only guiding us through the God of War setting, but also allowing us to bring the things we do best to the table."

Expect to hear more about the release of the new God of War board game sometime next year ahead of its Kickstarter campaign.