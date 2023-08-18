New God of War Game for PS5 Seemingly Confirmed

It looks like a new God of War game is currently in development at Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation, presumably for the PS5, but possibly the PS6 as well. in 2018, the God of War series was rebooted to huge success. Then in 2022 this was followed up with a sequel, God of War Raganrok. Just like its predecessor, the PS5 game was a huge success. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise that another new game in the series is in development at the same studio that brought you the previous two.

A new God of War game has not been officially announced, but several job listings for the studio all mention that applicants "must have knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok." What's interesting here is that PlayStation not only wants applicants familiar with God of War as a series, but these specific games, suggesting they will be related. That said, this may be looking a little too deep into the wording of the job listing. Whatever the case, what is clear is that the studio is working on a new God of War game. And if the previous timeline alluded to holds up, it should be out around 2026, which should be right at the end of the PS5 generation.

At the moment of publishing, the job listings in question have not drawn any type of comment from PlayStation or Santa Monica Studios or anyone who is involved with the series. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What do you want to see from the next God of War game?

"Despite having a couple of problems with God of War Ragnarok, it's hard for me to say that the game is anything less than excellent," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Even with high expectations, Ragnarok ended up being a game that I thoroughly enjoyed from its bombastic opening to its character-driven conclusion. Some issues that the previous God of War entry had became more apparent to me with Ragnarok, but otherwise, this is a game that I believe fans are without a doubt going to be happy with."