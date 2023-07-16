God of War Fans Think Christopher Judge Should Be Darkseid in New DC Universe

God of War fans think actor Christopher Judge should be Darkseid in the new DC universe. The DC universe has been in shambles for about a decade now. In 2013, a new DC universe led by Zack Snyder was kicked off with Man of Steel and was given a sequel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which properly put a plan into effect to create a competitor to the MCU. Unfortunately, critics and audiences didn’t really respond too well to those early movies and a bunch of micromanaging created even worse follow-up films, including the now-infamous Justice League. After years of trying to pivot and course correct, WB eventually just gave up and decided a reboot was for the best. In comes James Gunn to kickstart a new universe that properly begins in 2025 with Superman: Legacy.

With that said, fans have been fan casting different iconic characters in the DC universe for future films. We have yet to see Batman, Wonder Woman, or other DC heroes but fans on Reddit are eyeing one of the biggest DC villains for actor Christopher Judge. The Kratos actor is being fan cast as Darkseid, one of the most formidable foes the Justice League. The character did appear in the previous DC universe in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but he was being set up as a larger role for a sequel. He made a strong impression on fans, but his screentime was so minimal that it left a lot to be desired. Given the size and intimidating features of Darkseid, it only makes sense for an actor like Christopher Judge to play him. Whether they choose to make Darkseid totally CG or create him using makeup, Judge has the voice and physical build to take on a character like that.

As of right now, we have no idea if or when the God of War series will return. It seems likely Christopher Judge would reprise his role as Kratos in future games. If it does happen, it will probably be at least 3 years or more from now given how long it took to make Ragnarok.

[H/T GamingBible]