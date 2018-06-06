God of War Sequel Will Be ‘Bigger, Better’

When it came out back in April, God of War set a new standard for action games on the PlayStation 4. It created some truly powerful moments that still stir us a month later; and, based on our review, it’s going to be long remembered by the time “best of 2018” awards start making the rounds.

So it shouldn’t be a surprise then that the development team is already kicking around ideas for the eventual follow-up.

During a recent Game Access conference, environmental artist Nate Stephens had a chance to talk about what fans can expect from the second go-around for the “new” Kratos, while speaking to Sector.sk.

“We still want to be God of War,” he explained, noting that he doesn’t want to lose the incredible feeling the original game delivered. “What I want to say is, the first battle in this game when you’re fighting The Stranger is really an epic fight. It ends with you two destroying the entire environment around you. It was really hard to create, I myself was working on the lighting for this level, and it was super hard to get it to work.

“So if we have a meeting with Thor or Odin, naturally, it must be bigger than this, better than this. This game was very good, but we think we can make it even better. And of course, it must be a little bit bigger. If we do another game — no one actually said that we are doing it — it will be bigger, better, longer.”

Considering that the original game was loaded with a tremendous amount of replay value, the idea that the adventure could be even lengthier the second time around should leave fans quite pleased.

But don’t expect the sequel anytime soon. The original game is still building up traction on the PS4; and Sony has a lot of other projects coming in the meantime. There’s a good chance we probably won’t see Kratos again until the PlayStation 5 surfaces in a few years. But yeah, it’ll totally be worth the wait.

God of War is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

