New Godfall Trailer Shows Off Combat

Gearbox Publishing and developer Counterplay Games put out a new 4K trailer for the upcoming video game Godfall this weekend all about the PlayStation 5 and PC video game's combat. The two-minute trailer appears to be entirely composed of in-game footage with some sections appearing to various cutscenes or something similar, and it honestly looks pretty great.

The new trailer was shown during a PAX Online showcase, and though brief, it's maybe the most exciting look at the video game yet. While Godfall is arguably the PlayStation 5 video game we know the most about, in terms of totally new titles, it seems to have had something of a lukewarm reception thus far. If this weekend's trailer is any indication, the team should maybe just show off even more of the excellent-looking combat.

Exploit weakpoints, slay with friends, and dominate the battlefield in Godfall! Pre-Order now on PC: https://t.co/Sa8GUzmXoK 📺 Watch in 4K: https://t.co/BRr9lDu9JC pic.twitter.com/2DT4VcU811 — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) September 12, 2020

"We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” said Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games, when the video game was first revealed. "Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles."

Here is an official description of Godfall:

"Aperion is on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG."

Godfall is set to release for PlayStation 5 and PC via Epic Games Store later this year. That currently aligns with the launch window for the PlayStation 5, which could make Godfall a launch title for the system. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Godfall right here.

