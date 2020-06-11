Godfall Reveals New Footage at PS5 Event

Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing revealed another look at Godfall during Sony’s PlayStation 5 event. The new game was the first PlayStation 5 game to ever be confirmed for the new console and fittingly made an appearance during the PlayStation 5 showcase. While the footage shown wasn’t direct, hands-on-the-controller gameplay showing HUDs and all that while the massive Godfall characters swing at their enemies, it was still another look at the game that showed weighty blows and other combat maneuvers utilizing different weapons and unique abilities. The game still doesn’t yet have an exact release date, but it’s planned for a Holiday 2020 release alongside the PlayStation 5.

Godfall’s new footage came several games into the PlayStation 5 event. We’ve seen new looks at the game in the past through different teasers that highlighted various parts of the game like the classes players will be able to play as, and past discussions about the game have compared it to franchises like Dark Souls with a heavy emphasis on looting mechanics.

While most of the games showcased during the PlayStation 5 event have been announced only for the next-gen console, Godfall is one of the exceptions. It’s planned both for the PlayStation 5 and also for the PC platform via the Epic Games Store, so if you’re not planning on picking up the console right when it releases, you can look forward to getting the game on the PC.

If you’re looking for more on Godfall ahead of the game’s holiday release, the social media accounts set up for the new game would be the place to look outside of these big events. We’ve seen numerous teasers from there to show characters and weapons as well as more story-building elements to help flesh out the game’s world before players get their hands on it.

Ascend with the Sunsteel blade, Eclipse pic.twitter.com/NkWvFSn9zr — Godfall (@PlayGodfall) June 10, 2020

Numerous other games were also either unveiled during the look or showed off new footage. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was the biggest one so far, though it’s unclear right now if this will be an entirely new game or a continuation of Marvel’s Spider-Man. A new Rachet & Clank game was also confirmed for the PlayStation 5.

