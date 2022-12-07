Explosive GodSlap #2 Trailer Previews New Issue from MoistCr1TiKaL Series (Exclusive)

GodSlap #2 is out today to continue the cyberpunk-inspired story from acclaimed content creator Charles "MoistCr1TikaL" White, and to coincide with the second issue's release, we've got an exclusive trailer to preview some of the slap-heavy action the newest chapter holds. This trailer formally introduces a new character named "DeFister" who takes center stage in GodSlap #2, and like the animation before it, this one comes from Sakowski Studios.

You can check out the trailer for GodSlap #2 above, and if this is your first introduction to the series, you might be inclined to watch the first animation here, too. It's a bit longer given that it was the first introduction to the GodSlap animation from Sakowski Studios, and like this one for GodSlap #2, it's got no shortage of carnage and style.

GodSlap is created by MoistCr1TiKaL, a content creator who also goes by "penguinz0" or simply "Cr1TiKaL" and is known for his mix of gaming streams and commentary on pop culture events broadcasted via YouTube and Twitch. Following the release of the first issue of GodSlap in May, MoistCr1TiKaL and merchandising firm Warren James have since partnered to create Bad Egg, the new publishing house now handling GodSlap.

Set in the fictional city of Montpelier and focusing on protagonist Aius Bruan whose anger is channeled into slaps and a drive to change his world, the series overall is inspired by other works like One Punch Man and Blade Runner and features an art style comprised almost entirely of black and white scenes save for moments where blood is present (and if you couldn't tell from the two animations, there's a lot of blood in GodSlap). It exists solely as a comic series now in addition to these animations from Sakowski Studios, but MoistCr1TikaL has expressed interest in the past at the idea of GodSlap expanding outside of these mediums.

As for GodSlap in its current form, you can check out GodSlap #1 and GodSlap #2 as well now that the second issue is out. It features a story by co-creator Jackson Clarke and Aubrey Sitterson of No One Left to Fight fame with art by Ricardo Jaime and letters from Troy Peteri. Both Jaime and Justin Mason are responsible for the new issue's covers.

Posters for the series that were previously available when it launched will now be accompanied by more merch like gloves, shirts, and other items thanks to a merch drop coinciding with the release of GodSlap #2. You can see those and more on MoistCr1TiKaL's series here through the GodSlap site.