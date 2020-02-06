Jim Carrey Freaks Out Michael Strahan in Bizarre Good Morning America Interview

Jim Carrey is back in the spotlight with the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog, but he’s making waves today as he visited Good Morning America. The star talked to Michael Strahan about the upcoming film and things got a bit weird. The former NFL player and the host tried to keep things on track, but he was no match for the sheer randomness that Carrey was dishing out. Sniffing flowers, saying things off the cuff, and of course, getting way too close for comfort. Funnier than all the shenanigans, was the fact that the crowd was absolutely into the entire exchange. Their cheers only seemed to encourage the comedian to push the envelope further and further. For those of you wondering if Sonic is going to be any good, well if Carrey back at his 1990s mania, then at least he will be amazing to follow during the adventure.

When the Internet backlash to the character’s design hit, Carrey offered some thoughts about what the potential redesign could mean for the movie as a whole. He offered, “I don’t know quite how I feel about the audience being in on the creation of it, while it’s happening,” during the Television Critics Association Tour.

Carrey added that the “collective consciousness” sometimes decides it doesn’t want something. Although, most would agree that those initial designs for Sonic had to go. Sonic’s long legs, human teeth, and smaller eyes still inspire some shudders among people who were looking forward to the film. But, recent trailers for the film seem to have corrected this approach and the result is a much more mundane, faithful interpretation of the blue hedgehog.

Here’s how Paramount Pictures describes the upcoming film:

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.”

Sonic the Hedgehog is scheduled to spin dash into theaters on February 14th. Ben Schwartz stars as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film right here.