Good Omens Card Game Announced

A card game based on the popular Prime Video series Good Omens is on the way. Last night, Renegade Game Studios announced that they were producing a Good Omens card game, with box art featuring Michael Sheen and David Tennant's depictions of Aziraphale and Crowley. Details about the card game were scarce, but the game will have three different versions – one for hobby stores, one for Barnes & Nobles, and one for Amazon. Each version will have some cosmetic differences in addition to different card art. More details will likely be revealed soon, as the game is due out for release in May of this year.

Good Omens is an Amazon Studios/BBC joint production that adapts the beloved novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. The book stars Aziraphale and Crowley, an angel and a demon respectively, who work together to prevent the Apocalypse and thus disrupt the rather pleasant existence they've carved out for themselves on Earth. The first season was originally billed as a limited series based on the book, but Good Omens was surprisingly renewed for a second season with most of the main cast (including Sheen and Tennant) confirmed to return. While no release date was announced for the new season, it's expected to come out in Summer 2023. The plot of the second season of Good Omens has largely been kept under wraps, although Gaiman was involved in crafting the new season.

