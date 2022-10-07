Good Omens Season 2 Confirms Summer Premiere

Good Omens was released back in 2019, and fans were surprised by last year's news that Amazon planned to make a second season. The show is based on the book written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett back in 1990, and the duo never made a sequel before Pratchett passed away in 2015. However, Gaiman is heavily involved with the new season, serving as writer and executive producer on the project. The show wrapped production back in May, and it finally has a release date. The news of a summer 2023 release was announced this weekend at New York Comic-Con.

"How's this for a divine comedy? #GoodOmens Season 2 arrives Summer 2023 on @PrimeVideo. #NYCC," the official Good Omens Twitter account shared. You can check out the announcement with a fun new poster below:

Gaiman also took to Twitter today to tease his appearance at NYCC. "I'm on my way to NYCC. This is my view at all times. His name is Chris and he is shooting A Day In The Life of me for @GoodOmensPrime. The panel starts in half an hour. Secrets will be revealed. Mysterious will be unmisted," the author teased. You can view his post below:

I'm on my way to NYCC. This is my view at all times. His name is Chris and he is shooting A Day In The Life of me for @GoodOmensPrime. The panel starts in half an hour. Secrets will be revealed. Mysterious will be unmisted. pic.twitter.com/Q0XA14fS0i — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 7, 2022

Who Is Returning For Good Omens Season 2?

While Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God, the show's leads, David Tennant and Michael Sheen, are back as Crowley and Aziraphale. The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley and Aziraphale living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery." In addition to Tennant and Sheen, the show also features the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel.

"Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss," Gaiman said in a statement last year. "The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens."

Good Omens is returning to Prime Video next summer.