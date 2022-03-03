Good Omens Season 2 Wraps Production

Last June, it was announced that Amazon planned to make a second season of Good Omens. While Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren’t returning to play Satan and God, the show’s leads, David Tennant and Michael Sheen, are back with Neil Gaiman returning to write the follow-up. During the show’s production, Gaiman shared some images from the show’s set online, and director Douglas Mackinnon just took to Twitter to reveal that Good Omens 2 has finished filming.

“That’s a wrap.Good Omens 2. ⁦@neilhimself,” Mackinnon tweeted. You can check out the post below:

https://twitter.com/drmuig/status/1498758330021462017?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London’s Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.” In addition to Tennant and Sheen, the show also features the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel.

“Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss,” Gaiman said in a statement last year. “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Other returning cast members will include Doon Mackichan as Angel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as Uriel. They will be joined by new angels played by Liz Carr (Saraqael) and Quelin Sepulveda (Muriel). Brideerton‘s Shelley Connhas has also been cast as a “key character from Hell.”

The show’s first season wrapped up similarly to the book and a sequel was never written, which had some Good Omens fans wondering what the second season will be about. In fact, one fan expressed concern for the sequel on Twitter, and Gaiman had a hilarious response.

“I mean there is no Good Omens 2 book! What, is he just going to make some story up??,” someone wrote on Twitter. “Um. That was precisely how the first Good Omens was created…,” Gaiman replied.

Good Omens 2 does not yet have a release date.