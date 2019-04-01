Google Maps Gets ‘Snake’ Game for April Fools’ Day

Google Maps users will be able to play Snake inside the app for a short time, Google announced, with the game being added temporarily as an April Fools’ Day joke. Instead of controlling a snake, players will guide a train through different locations around the world including Cairo, London, and San Francisco while picking up as many passengers as possible. The game will be playable within the app for a week, but there’s also a standalone site that’s been set up to play the game on browsers after the week is over.

Cairo, London, San Francisco, São Paulo, Sydney and Tokyo are the locations that Google Maps users can visit with their trains as they pick up passengers, Google’s blog post about the Snake game said. While picking up the passengers, players will have to be careful to not fall off the edge of the map as their train grows. The game can be played within the map by navigating from the menu to a new option that starts the game, Google said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Starting today, you can play a twist on the snake game in different locations across the world—including Cairo, London, San Francisco, São Paulo, Sydney and Tokyo–right from Google Maps,” Google’s blog post explained. “To start playing, simply open the Google Maps app, tap on the menu icon on the top left corner, then select ‘Play Snake’ to get your daily dose of 90s nostalgia (boy bands, fanny packs and slap bracelets not included).”

For those who don’t have or use Google Maps and still want to play Google’s version of Snake, you can do so through the separate site that’s been set up with the same game and playable locations. A timeframe for when the site will be taken down wasn’t given, but the post said it’ll be up long after April Fools’ Day is over.

Snake will begin rolling out to Google Maps on Monday on Android and iOS devices and should be live in the app for around a week.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!