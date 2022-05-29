Gotham Knights Developer Explains Decision to Cancel PS4 and Xbox One Versions

✖

At long last, WB's upcoming title Gotham Knights made a big resurgence earlier this month when new gameplay footage from the project was unveiled. Alongside this gameplay being shown off, WB Games also announced that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One iterations of Gotham Knights would no longer be releasing. While this news was offputting to some who don't yet own a PS5 or Xbox Series X console, the studio behind Gotham Knights has now explained why it made this decision.

In a recent Q&A session that took place on the official Gotham Knights Discord, executive producer Fleur Marty talked more about why the team at WB Games Montreal ended up scrapping plans to release the game on last-gen hardware. In short, the overall quality of Gotham Knights on PS4 and Xbox One would have taken quite a dip, which led to the developer to only focus on new platforms.

"When considering the scale and scope of Gotham Knights we had to prioritize and focus our efforts to deliver the game at a satisfying level of quality for current gen," Marty said. "We totally understand that this is upsetting to players who don't own a current gen console yet, and believe me we really didn't make this decision lightly, but, in the end, we wanted to focus on delivering a game we are truly proud of."

Even though this situation is surely upsetting to those who don't have access to a PS5 or Xbox Series X console, it's hard to blame WB Games Montreal for making this move. As we've seen in the past with titles like Cyberpunk 2077, some games just aren't cut out to release on older platforms and only end up leading to a terrible experience for players. In all likelihood, the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights likely would have been pretty rough overall, which means that it's better for WB to just not release them altogether.

For those who do have a current gen platform, you can expect to pick up Gotham Knights later this year on October 28th when it comes to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

[H/T MP1st]