Gotham Knights Co-Op Will Allow You to Play as the Same Character

In case you missed it when Gotham Knights, the new, long-rumored Batman video game from WB Games Montreal, was officially announced at DC FanDome, the upcoming video game includes two-player online co-op where folks can run around together as Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing. How exactly all of this works isn't totally know quite yet, but what is known, thanks to an interview after the reveal, is that players can actually play as the same character during co-op. Want two Batgirls? You got two Batgirls.

"Because the characters are so distinct from each other, there's a bit of asymmetry, a bit of the complimentary skill set and ability set that actually makes teaming up kind of awesome if you happen to have different characters," Patrick Redding, Gotham Knights creative director at WB Games Montreal, recently told IGN. "Now, if you happen to have two Batgirls, you can also do that. Obviously, the potential of having different Batgirl builds, and how they look different and play differently is really cool too."

Here's the full official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently announced title right here.

What do you think of what we have seen of Gotham Knights so far? Are you excited for the online co-op? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

