Gotham Knights Includes Online Co-Op

In addition to officially announcing Gotham Knights, the upcoming video game set in "DC's Batman Universe," today at DC FanDome, developer WB Games Montreal also shared several interesting details about the video game. Most notably, it features a variety of playable characters in the form of Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood, but there is also a slightly overlooked detail to the announcement: Gotham Knights has online co-op.

"Play Gotham Knights solo or team up with a friend and combine strengths to protect Gotham City in two-player, online co-op," the game's official fact sheet reads in part. How, exactly, players will be able to team up, how that functions, and whether it runs throughout the whole video game isn't known at this point.

Witness the first ever gameplay of #GothamKnights. pic.twitter.com/ALFZD3L0OK — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) August 22, 2020

Here's the full official description for the upcoming video game:

"Gotham Knights is a brand-new open world, third-person action RPG featuring the Batman Family as players step into the roles of Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin, a new guard of trained DC Super Heroes who must rise up as the protectors of Gotham City in the wake of Batman’s death. An expansive, criminal underworld has swept through the streets of Gotham, and it is now up to these new heroes to protect the city, bring hope to its citizens, discipline to its cops and fear to its criminals. Players must save Gotham from descent into chaos and reinvent themselves into their own version of the Dark Knight."

Gotham Knights is set to release in 2021 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the newly announced title right here.

