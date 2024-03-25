Gran Turismo 7 March Update Adds 3 New Cars Next Week

Over the weekend, Polyphony Digital CEO and Gran Turismo producer Kazunori Yamauchi revealed that the next update for Gran Turismo 7 is launching next week. While the tease was kept mysterious, it did hint that three new cars are coming to GT7. That's likely just the start of new content coming next week, and fans can expect a full breakdown when it all launches. That said, this initial tease has given fans more than enough clues to guess which cars are coming to Gran Turismo 7 next week.

Gran Turismo 7 March Update

As mentioned, Kaz Yamauchi didn't explicitly reveal the three cars coming next week. However, eagle-eyed fans have seemingly discovered which cars are being hinted at. Remember, these are only guesses from the community, so make sure to take them with a grain of salt. The community is generally pretty good at spotting enough details in these teases to get the cars correct, but there have been a few mistakes in the past. The consensus is that the three cars included in this drop will be the Toyota GT-One TS020, the Lamborghini Urus, and the Audi R8 V10.

The GT-One is famous for taking part in both the 1998 and 1999 24 Hours of Le Mans races. Unfortunately, it wasn't able to pick up a win in either race, though it did pick up a second-place finish in the latter race. It took part in one final race in 1999, but the GT-One program was officially discontinued in 2000. In terms of digital exploits, the GT-One has been in several Gran Turismo games over the years, making its first appearance in Gran Turismo 2.

Meanwhile, the Urus becomes one of the rare SUVs in Gran Turismo 7, but that doesn't mean it won't be a solid performer on the track. Fans have been able to lock down the exact year of this Urus, which got an overhaul in 2022. If this is the Performante version, that should make it even more of a beast in GT7.

Finally, fans think the last car is an Audi R8, but there's much more debate around this one than the other two. It appears to be a second-gen (Type 4S) R8 and fans think that sounds like the "standard" V10 engine. The teaser also shows a large rear wing, which would lead even more credibility to the V10 side of the debate.

Either way, fans will know soon enough which three cars are joining Gran Turismo 7. As mentioned, those cars are likely only the beginning of new content. The February update also included several new circuits, a price update for Legend Cars, and much more. March will likely feature more of the same, though it probably won't be anything too major or Polyphony Digital would have started teasing it already.

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation platforms.