Gran Turismo 8 Teased for PS5

It sounds like PlayStation developer Polyphony Digital is already beginning to work on Gran Turismo 8. Since debuting back in 1997, Gran Turismo has been PlayStation's flagship racing franchise. New entries in the series have landed on virtually every PlayStation platform and it seems likely that this trend will only continue in the future. And while we don't yet know what Gran Turismo might look like down the road, it seems like GT8 is already in the works in some capacity.

In an interview with Japanese publication Game Watch, longtime Gran Turismo boss Kazunori Yamauchi was asked about whether or not there was anything not achieved with Gran Turismo 7 that he would like to expand on in the future. Without providing specifics, Yamauchi stated that there are still ideas he's now beginning to look at when approaching the next installment in the series.

"I'm starting to run towards the next one, but I can't tell you yet," Yamauchi said of the future of Gran Turismo. "It's a pity that I can't talk much."

In a general sense, it would make a ton of sense for Polyphony to be working on Gran Turismo 8 for a variety of reasons. For starters, Gran Turismo 7 was one of the best-received installments in the racing series in quite some time when it launched back in early 2022. Beyond this, though, Sony has also doubled down on Gran Turismo as a franchise recently by developing a movie tied to the video game. This film, which is being directed by Neil Blomkamp and stars David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, is set to hit theaters later this year on August 11th. And while GT8 surely won't release in proximity to this movie, it's still not surprising to hear that Sony would greenlight another entry.

Would you be excited to see Gran Turismo 8 come to PS5 at some point down the road? And what were your thoughts on Gran Turismo 7, assuming that you played it?