Gran Turismo 7 Update Adds New Cars, Patch Notes Revealed

Gran Turismo 7 got a new update this week following teases that three new cars would be added to the game. Those teases did indeed come to fruition, too, with the Ford 1932 Ford Roadster, SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special '98, and SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version) now available in the PlayStation's racing game. Another track among other features were added in the same update as well that's now available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms.

The new additions to Gran Turismo 7 were the highlights of this week's update, so beyond those, there aren't too many notable changes to speak of. Polyphony Digital did provide a detailed overview of the new track, however, which can be seen below alongside the rest of the patch notes as well as a trailer showing off the new cars and other additions.

Three New Cars

Ford 1932 Ford Roadster

SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special '98

SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version)

Watkins Glen International joins the track lineup

Total Length: 5,423m. Elevation Change: 41m. Number of corners: 11. Longest Straight: 560m

Watkins Glen International has been added to our list of race tracks. You will be able to choose between two different layouts: Watkins Glen Long Course and the Watkins Glen Short Course.

Situated approximately 260 miles northwest of New York City, nearly in the center of the New York state, Watkins Glen International is among the most historic tracks in the U.S. Established in 1956 in a hilly area with lots of nature, the track features a high-speed layout for the first half, while the second half adopts a technical layout with a succession of tight turns. With dramatic elevation changes and narrow width, the track has seen numerous thrilling battles over the years. One of the biggest highlights of this track is the section that goes from the back straight through the chicane to the banked right hand Outer Loop. The difference between the Long Course and Short Course is the "Boot" that isn't part of the shorter track.

Watkins Glen International has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes

Extra Menus have been added to the Café