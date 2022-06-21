Gran Turismo 7 Update Adding New Cars

A new update for Gran Turismo 7 is set to release sometime this week, and when it does players can expect to see at least three new cars added to the game. As he has for previous updates, producer Kazunori Yamauchi shared a silhouette of three mystery cars on Twitter. At this time, it's unclear exactly how many new cars will accompany this update, or what other features we'll see when the new update drops this week. However, long-time Gran Turismo fans might be able to deduce these three new additions if they look closely enough!

The Tweet from Yamauchi about the update can be found embedded below.

Naturally, these silhouettes have led to speculation from a lot of PlayStation fans! Many fans seem to believe that the top car in the Tweet is the Suzuki Escudo Pikes Peak. If that is the case, the car's addition should lead to a lot of excitement from Gran Turismo players. The car has appeared in a number of different series entries, going back to 1999's Gran Turismo 2. Fans have been begging for the car's return over the last few months, and the silhouette definitely bears a strong resemblance to the vehicle. For now, fans will have to wait to see what PlayStation reveals later in the week!

Released back in March, Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in Sony's beloved racing series. Reception to the game has been a bit mixed, as many players have been unhappy with the use of microtransactions and online requirements. Despite these issues, many fans have been happy with Gran Turismo 7's actual gameplay. Hopefully the new update will have lots of exciting new content and features that will keep players coming back to the game!

Gran Turismo 7 is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to playing this new update for Gran Turismo 7? Which cars are you most hoping to see added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!