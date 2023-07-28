Gran Turismo Movie Gets Delayed

The Gran Turismo movie from Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions will no longer be releasing everywhere on August 11th, Sony confirmed on Friday. Instead, the movie's been delayed two weeks and will now be releasing on August 25th. Some early screenings will still take place on and around the original release date, so we'll see during that window some of the first reactions to the movie and its "based on a true story" setup from fans who catch those sneak premieres.

Sony's shift for the Gran Turismo movie notably comes in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA strike which has made it so that actors and actresses are, for the most part, unable to promote their upcoming or in-theaters movies until a resolution is reached. Those restrictions apply to the big names in the Gran Turismo movie, too, including David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Djimon Hounsou, and more.

While Gran Turismo is best known as PlayStation's flagship racing series, the "based on a true story" bit the movie centers around is a bit of a meta story where a real-life Gran Turismo player, Jann Mardenborough, won a competition that allowed him a chance at (successfully) becoming a real racecar driver. Mardenborough is played by Archie Madekwe with Harbour and others taking up roles around the young driver to tell his story. An exclusive featurette we revealed recently shed more light on the Gran Turismo movie's setup alongside the official synopsis seen below.

"Gran Turismo is based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs – a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world. Gran Turismo is an inspiring, thrilling, and action-packed story that proves that nothing is impossible when you're fueled from within."

Other Sony Pictures movies were also impacted alongside Gran Turismo with Sony announcing a delay for Kraven the Hunter, too, though the other Spider-Man universe movie in the works, Madame Web, was moved up instead.

Sony's Gran Turismo movie will now release on August 25th with early screenings starting on August 11th.