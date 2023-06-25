Gran Turismo 7 Update Is Adding Three New Cars

Gran Turismo 7 launched as one of the better simulation racers players can pick up on PlayStation platforms, especially if they're playing on PSVR2 where it really shines. Fortunately for those players, the developer team at Polyphony Digital continues to provide post-launch support in the form of new cars and features. Just a few weeks ago, the team introduced three new cars, including the 1967 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT Veloce, but they aren't stopping there. Gran Turismo 7 director Kazunori Yamauchi announced on Twitter that three more cars are coming next week.

Unfortunately, Yamauchi didn't detail the specific cars that are coming, instead sharing a photo that gives some hints without spelling things out completely. That said, users on the forum ResetEra have looked over the image and have soma few ideas of what might be coming. It's worth noting that we can't know the exact years until the Gran Turismo 7 team makes them official, but the image Yamauchi shared does let us at least know roughly what type of cars are coming.

The assumed three cars coming next week are the Subaru Impreza WRX STi, Mitsubishi Lancer EVO III GSR, and Aston Martin Valkyrie. There are some disagreements in the ResetEra thread about whether the Valkyrie is the Spider version of the Coupe, but that's mostly pulling hairs at that point. Either way, we'll know for sure within the next few days unless something goes drastically wrong.

What will be even more interesting is whether or not Polyphony Digital will add more content alongside the cars. Remember, the last update added a new Tuning Shop for players who have reached Collector Level 50 or higher and a few new Scrapes to stage pictures with your new cars. Yamauchi didn't mention anything to that effect in his short tweet, but it seems likely that Gran Turismo 7 players should expect a few quality-of-life features to drop alongside the three new vehicles. The currently unnamed or numbered update is set to launch this week, and you can pick up Gran Turismo 7 on PlayStation platforms if you haven't already.