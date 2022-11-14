David Harbour Teases "Visceral" Gran Turismo Movie

Gran Turismo is the next PlayStation series getting a big-screen adaptation, but fans won't get to see it until August 11, 2023. It might be a while, but that isn't stopping David Harbour from hyping up the movie! In a recent interview with Collider, the star had some interesting things to say about the adaptation, as well as about director Neill Blomkamp. While Harbour did not reveal any new information about the movie, he's clearly excited about it!

"Neill is so cool and such a good director that it's really been a joy to work on this movie, and this movie's going to be... Talk about not what you expect, with him at the helm there's a visceralness to this movie, to this video game world that is so cool. I can't wait for you to see this movie."

Gran Turismo is one of PlayStation's oldest franchises, debuting on the original PlayStation all the way back in 1997. Since then, the racing series has seen a number of releases across Sony platforms, most recently in this year's Gran Turismo 7. An adaptation of a racing series might seem unusual, but Sony is not just turning the game into a generic racing film. Instead, the movie is based on the true story of a teenage fan that starts winning Gran Turismo competitions before becoming a professional race car driver. In the movie, Harbour will play a retired driver that trains the teen.

"Yeah. Sim racing, man, who knew? Those guys are incredible," Harbour told Collider.

Earlier this year, Sony released a film based on PlayStation's Uncharted franchise. The movie overperformed expectations at the box office, and Sony is clearly looking to find similar success with Gran Turismo. It's impossible to say how Gran Turismo will perform when it makes its theatrical debut, but it's certainly a good sign that Harbour is so excited for audiences to see the results!

