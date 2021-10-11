Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Being Removed From Sale Ahead of Definitive Edition Release

While most folks likely did not miss Rockstar Games officially announcing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition recently, an upgraded collection of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and it likely that some might have overlooked a smaller detail included in the announcement. Specifically, Rockstar Games also announced that the existing versions of the titles included in the collection will be removed from digital retailers starting this week.

“With the October 8, 2021 announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the Rockstar Games Launcher,” Rockstar Games’ official support site reads, “previous versions and bundles featuring these titles will be removed from console and PC digital retailers as of the week of October 11, 2021.”

While the previous versions of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are set to be removed from digital retailers this week, Rockstar Games did note that anyone that had previously purchased those titles will still be able to download and play them via the platforms they were purchased on. So, if you already own those video games on your platform of choice, they aren’t going away, but if you don’t, your only only will be the upcoming Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition when it launches soon.

As of writing, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remain available on digital retailers like Steam, but they should be removed this week. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Games Launcher later this year. It will also release on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Grand Theft Auto franchise right here.

