Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Revealed by Rockstar Games

Following a major leak earlier this week to coincide with a number of previous reports and rumors, Rockstar Games today officially announced that it is remastering three of the most popular Grand Theft Auto titles of all-time and will be releasing them together in a single package. Although details on this collection are sparse at the moment, the official title of the bundle is that of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition.

Rockstar Games took to social media this morning to officially announce this new version of the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy in the form of a teaser trailer. The trailer in question didn’t feature any actual gameplay from the collection, but it did say that more information will be “coming soon”. When it comes to the titles that will be included in this bundle, it will contain Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

According to a press release from Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition is poised to launch before the end of 2021, although a specific release date has yet to be given. The collection is also set to come to nearly every platform that is currently available, which includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In addition, mobile versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition are also in the works and will release in 2022.

When it comes to what can actually be expected from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition on a gameplay front, Rockstar has said that all three titles in the package have been graphically improved while some “modern gameplay enhancements” have also been added. Despite these modern upgrades, though, Rockstar says it is very much looking to keep the feel of each original titles intact with this new release.

For now, there remains a whole lot that we don’t know about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy -The Definitive Edition but more information has been promised to come about in the next few weeks. Until then, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com if you’d like to learn more.

