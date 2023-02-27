GTA 6 Rumor Makes Big Claim About the Game

A new GTA 6 rumor has made a big claim about the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X|S game. The world is still waiting for Rockstar Games to reveal the next installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. According to most rumors, this wait will end sometime this year, but until it does rumors continue to surface claiming to have the inside scoop on the game and its development. The latest rumor claims the game is making use of some very impressive and expensive technology.

The rumor comes the way of Rockstar Mag contributor, Aleix Venturas. According to Ventuas, the game will make use of water technology similar to NVIDIA Waveworks, which is so advanced and expensive that most games can't afford to make use of it. To this end, Venturas speculates that there will be some water activities in the game that showcase this technology.

"The objective is therefore to bring together around twenty engineers in the Rockstar San Diego studio division called 'RAGE Technology Group' so that they can create a new physics system for water in GTA 6," claims Venturas. "Current video games use a mesh system (wireframe) to represent water. This gives the impression of a rippling liquid and this system has the advantage of being energy efficient in terms of performance. With RAGE 9, it will be a new system that will allow physically simulated water in real-time. This has existed for years in the cinema or on 3D applications but it is never 'realtime.' NVIDIA has already tried the experiment with WaveWorks 1.0 and 2.0 but the realism/performance ratio has never been exploitable."

NVIDIA a déjà tenté l'expérience avec WaveWorks 1.0 et 2.0 mais le ratio réalisme/performance n'a jamais été exploitable. Voici une représentation dans un moteur de rendu 3D qui permet de réaliser ce proposera la physique de l'eau dans #GTA6 en mode graphique "ultra" : pic.twitter.com/4o3eLlBNxR — Aleix Venturas (@AleixVenturas) February 17, 2023

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is everything here unofficial, but it comes through translation, and sometimes vital context and meaning are lost in translation. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it doesn't mean it will remain so. Things change in game development all the time. As for Rockstar Games, it has yet to comment on this rumor and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.