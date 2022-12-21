GTA 6 Logo Uncovered in New GTA Online Update

A new logo that has ties to Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto VI has now made an appearance in a new update for GTA Online. Just a few months ago, a massive leak involving GTA 6 hit the internet and gave eager fans a first look at an early version of the upcoming open-world title. And while this footage stemmed from a version of the project that was pretty dated, it now seems like some of what was shown off will now be making its way into the online component of GTA 5.

Spotted by a user named Gaming Detective on social media, an upcoming update for GTA Online introduces a vehicle that contains iconography that was previously seen in the leaked GTA 6 gameplay. Specifically, the Hotring Everon truck contains a logo on a bottle of eCola that was also spotted on a soda machine within a restaurant from GTA 6. This tie between games might not mean anything whatsoever and could be just a simple use of common assets between both projects, but a number of people are assuming that it could mean something more.

More GTA 6 teases in GTA Online:



The upcoming Hotring Everon has a livery that showcases a new variant of the eCola bottle. This new design could also be seen in the GTA 6 leaks from September.#GTAVI #GTA6 #RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/Sq41a4FOrV — Gaming Detective ❄️ (@that1detectiv3) December 21, 2022

After this connection was found, a number of Grand Theft Auto fans on the internet started to make it known that they believe Rockstar Games has intentionally placed this logo in GTA Online to hint at a GTA 6 reveal. Even though there could be no connection between the two at all, Rockstar fans are latching onto anything that will give them hope about a potential showcase for the new Grand Theft Auto game.

Again, at this very moment, the only thing we know for certain about GTA 6 is that it's merely in development at Rockstar Games. And while Rockstar has yet to reveal an official trailer for the project, it's starting to seem more likely that 2023 will finally be the year in which we see something from the long-awaited title.

