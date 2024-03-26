GTA 6 Release Date Reportedly Still on Schedule

A new report has claimed that, despite recent conjecture, Grand Theft Auto VI is still on track to launch in 2025. This past week, a high-profile story came about that stated work on the next GTA title was falling behind internally at Rockstar Games. As a result, this meant that GTA VI was perhaps in danger of slipping back to a launch date in 2026, rather than the currently targeted 2025. Now, new pushback on this previous has come about that says Rockstar doesn't anticipate a delay to 2026 after all.

According to reporter Mike Straw, Grand Theft Auto VI is still "on schedule" at this point in time. This information comes by way of anonymous sources who are said to have insider knowledge of the active development of GTA VI. As a result, any insistence that the open-world game has been delayed or is in danger of being delayed to 2026 is said to be inaccurate. Broadly speaking, Rockstar has yet to further detail when in 2025 GTA VI will release, but a launch in the latter half of the year seems more than likely at the time of this writing.

Saying this again since people are still running with it: I've reached out to multiple sources and was told the game was "on schedule" and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is "pure conjecture" https://t.co/jCLRs7QAQw — Mike Straw (@MikeStrawMedia) March 25, 2024

It's worth stressing that things could change in the months ahead that would result in Grand Theft Auto VI getting delayed to 2026. After all, Rockstar itself is no stranger to delaying its projects as Red Dead Redemption 2 was pushed back multiple times before it eventually launched in 2018. Rockstar itself likely doesn't even have a firm release date internally for GTA VI at the moment, and instead merely has a soft goal that it's pushing toward. If the final stretch of development on Grand Theft Auto VI sees Rockstar hitting any roadblocks, a delay could be feasible, but such a situation doesn't sound like it's happening at the moment.

For the time being, all we know with absolute certainty about Grand Theft Auto VI is that it will be arriving next year across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. A version of the game for PC has yet to be announced, but given Rockstar's history with PC ports, this iteration of GTA VI will likely come about months or years after it hits consoles.