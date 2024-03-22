GTA 6 Reportedly Releasing Spring 2025, May Get Delayed to 2026

Grand Theft Auto 6 is releasing in 2025, according to Rockstar Games, but the studio has not indicated when during next year it intends to release the next Grand Theft Auto game. According to a new report about Grand Theft Auto 6, however, Rockstar is supposedly shooting for a Spring 2025 release which would have it in players' hands pretty early in the year. The same report alleges that there's some concern internally within Rockstar Games that development on Grand Theft Auto 6 is "falling behind," however, which reportedly may result in the game getting delayed to either a later 2025 release or out of 2025 and into 2026 instead.

The latest report on GTA 6 comes from Kotaku which cited unnamed Rockstar Games sources who claimed to be familiar with the matter. Those sources indicated that development has started "falling behind" which has caused Rockstar leadership to grow nervous about the plans to have the Grand Theft Auto game out on time. A Fall 2025 launch is more likely, the sources said, but the "emergency" plan is 2026.

Rockstar Games' reveal of the first trailer for GTA 6 is the only official mention of a release window that we've gotten so far wherein it said the game would be out in 2025.

This report follows another shared previously by Bloomberg that indicated Rockstar Games employees were being told to return soon to working five days a week in-office as GTA 6 entered a final stage of development. Rockstar Games is notably tight-lipped when it comes to its games which is why the first trailer getting leaked was such a big deal, so it was reported that security concerns were a factor in the push to have developers back in the office, but Kotaku's latest on the matter cites sources saying that lagging development was a concern, too.

When talking about release windows, it's also worth pointing out that the leaker who previously said that they'd seen the first trailer pre-release and appeared to be correct about that said sources indicated the game may be shooting for a January or February 2025 release. That naturally conflicts with Kotaku's reporting of a Spring 2025 release window, though both claims are unsubstantiated for the time being since Rockstar has only put forward a broad plan for 2025.

Even after leaking before its official release, the first GTA 6 trailer has already garnered over 180 million views between now and when it was shared by Rockstar Games in December. Just as there's no specific release window for when the game will be out, there's no indication yet when the next GTA 6 trailer will be released.