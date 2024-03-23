Grand Theft Auto Players Can Get Over 2 Million GTA$ Just for Talking About GTA Online

If you're a Grand Theft Auto fan who's still playing GTA Online after all these years, chances are high that you probably spend some time talking about GTA Online in some form or another online. If not, you'll at least have some thoughts on the state of the game and what you'd like to see from it in the future. If either of those types of players describes you, you've got a shot at earning over 2 million GTA$ just for talking about the game with Rockstar Games, assuming Rockstar gives you the chance to do so.

Recently, GTA Online players started sharing messages that they'd gotten from Rockstar wherein the studio was looking to host a series of player discussions conducted in two parts. Based on the screenshots of the messages shared by players, the first part of this discussion involves a survey where players answer questions about GTA Online. If you finish that survey, you get GTA$250,000 for your troubles.

After filling out that survey, Rockstar will presumably be filtering out candidates fit for further discussions about GTA Online. Those who make it to that part of the process can get an additional GTA$2,000,000 if they talk to Rockstar one-on-one about the game.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to improving the player experience, we are looking to schedule a limited number of one-on-one discussions with selected players to talk about their Grand Theft Auto Online experience," the email from Rockstar said. "You have been identified as a potential candidate for these discussions.

"Those final discussions will take about an hour each and will be conducted remotely. Upon completion of each discussion, participants will receive a gift of GTA$2,000,000 to use in GTA Online."

Of course, the caveat here is that you actually have to get picked for this opportunity which isn't a guarantee. Some players chimed in within the comments in the post above to say that they've gotten the same message from Rockstar already, though plenty of others haven't gotten the offer. Every link included is probably specific to individual players, too, so this likely isn't something that any player can hope in and participate, so those who don't get in will just have to hope that those that do will talk about the most pressing GTA Online topics instead of nitpicking bugs and smaller grievances.

While whatever's talked about in these kinds of discussions could be impactful in the current state of GTA Online as players know it, it's likely that the talks will play a part in the iteration of the online Grand Theft Auto game that's integrated with Grand Theft Auto 6 whenever it comes out. The new GTA game is supposed to be out next year, though recent reports cited concerns from Rockstar devs and management that the game may slip into 2026 if development doesn't pick up.