Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Remastered Could Be More Expensive Than Expected

It looks like Rockstar Games’ upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition could end up being much more expensive than some fans expected. Even though this remastered collection of Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas brings together three games that are nearly 20 years old each, new listings from a number of retailers suggest that the price of the bundle will be more in-line with what we’ve seen from next-gen games.

In a pre-order page that previously went live on Base.com, the retail storefront began selling Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at a price point of $69.99. While this price is one that has become somewhat common for titles appearing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it seems especially steep considering that The Definitive Edition is merely a remastered bundle of older games. Not long after Base.com pushed these pre-orders live, however, the page was taken down, which might indicate that the value seen here may not be official just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In general, a $70 version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition seems pretty unlikely for a number of reasons. Not only is the game not going to be a native release for next-gen consoles, but it will also be coming to last-gen hardware (including the Nintendo Switch) as well. If Rockstar charged a premium price for the game on PS5 and Xbox Series X but didn’t do so on older platforms, there would surely be an uproar from fans.

At this point in time, Rockstar still has said very little about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but we have been promised that more information will be coming about in the next few weeks. When that does happen, there’s a good chance that we’ll learn more about the game’s release date, price, and will likely even see our first look at gameplay footage as well.

Until then, you can plan on seeing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition release at some point before the end of 2021. In addition, the title will be coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

How do you feel about having to potentially pay $70 for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition? Will it just depend on how many added features Rockstar has brought to this new version of each title? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.