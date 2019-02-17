‘Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned’ Released This Day 10 Years Ago

Remember the days when Rockstar Games released big expansions and story-driven DLC for its games? I remember. I miss those days.

One of the best examples of this forgotten Rockstar Games’ practice was Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned the first of TWO episodic expansions released for Grand Theft Auto IV.

Developed by Rockstar North, the expansion released on Xbox 360 in 2009 and then PC and PS3 in 2010, and was notably the third expansion pack in the series, and the first since Grand Theft Auto: London 1961, which came back all the way in 1999.

For those that don’t know: the game stared what at the time was a new protagonist, Johnny Klebitz, Vice-President of the Alderney chapter of The Lost MC, a motorcycle club. As for the story, it focuses on Johnny’s efforts to keep the chapter running, while dealing with drug running issues, gang warfare, and of course his own problems. Further, the storyline shows Johnny’s perspective on the infamous diamond deal of Grand Theft Auto IV.

Upon release, the game garnered an impressive Metacritic score of 90, with many critics lauding its excellent storytelling, which was bolstered with exemplary writing and acting, and of course complimented with GTA’s signature open-world mayhem. Further, the game was also held up high by many as one of the standards of what video game DLC should be, and rightfully so, at a time where a lot of expansions and DLC was content light, Lost and Damned felt like an entire game on its own.

That said, while I didn’t personally enjoy The Lost and Damned as much as GTA IV’s other expansion pack — The Ballad of Gay Tony — I still remember dumping as many hours into the expansion as I did any game that released that year.

As you may know, while GTA IV got two single-player expansion packs, GTA V got none, and it looks like Rockstar Games’ latest release — Red Dead Redemption 2 — may not get any either.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you remember picking this one up and playing it? Where does it rank among other GTA experiences?