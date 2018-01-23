Grand Theft Auto Online Update Brings Slick New Car, Discounts And Activities

Rockstar Games has just dropped its latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online, and, like always, there’s lots of cool stuff to go around.

The big attraction this week is a new vehicle that’s available at Legendary Motorsport. The Ubermacht Revolter is an executive luxury car with stylish looks, and also a few “deadly upgrades,” such as being able to put a forward-facing gun mount on the front. Because why can’t you have good looks and brutal force to go along with it? “Looks for the Red Carpet. Power for when the deal goes south.” Aw, yeah, a car like that would do the trick.

Rockstar has also extended its double GTA$ and RP opportunities for the week, particularly with Air Quota, a fun mode in which 16 pilots can battle it out in the sky with a number of vehicles, including jets and Thrusters. The Double rewards are available from now until January 29. You can also earn double GTA$ and RP through all Rockstar-related Stunt and Land Races as well, if that’s the route you want to take.

If you’re looking for discounts on MKII goods, you’ve got them. You’ll be able to score the following deals through the MOC or Avenger’s Weapon Workshop from now through January 29:

Mk II Upgrades – 30% off (cost to upgrade to Mk II weapon)

Mk II Magazines – 25% off

Mk II Scopes – 25% off

Mk II Muzzles – 25% off

Mk II Weapon Liveries – 25% off

In addition, you can also get 25 percent off the Benefactor Turreted Limo or the HVY APC (at the Buy It Now & Trade price) at Warstock Cache & Carry, in case you’re looking for some new wheels.

Finally, a new Premium Race and Time Trial are available for you to test your mettle on, with the Premium Race being “Tube Rider” (locked to the Ruiner 2000 vehicle), and the Time Trial being “Coast to Coast”. They’re available through January 29 as well.

So, yeah, the Grand Theft Auto Online train keeps rolling along, and we’ll be seeing plenty of new content available in the months ahead. Stock up and enjoy some killer wheels!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.