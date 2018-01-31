Grand Theft Auto V Tops 2017’s Best Selling Digital Games

A lot of great games came out this past year, including Call of Duty: WWII, FIFA 18 and countless others. But gamers seem to be obsessed by an older title, as Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto V continues to be a massive hit.

The game has already sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, and its newest release benefits from the inclusion of a first-person mode, along with consistently updated features for Grand Theft Auto Online. And those could be keys to the game's success this past year, as it topped the list of best-selling digital games.

A report called The 2017 Year In Review by SuperData, as reported by GamesIndustry International, notes that gaming video content has now generated $3.2 billion, or around $4 billion when combined with AR and VR games. The industry as a whole saw revenues of $108.4 billion overall.

Some new games certainly left an impact. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has become a tremendous hit over the year, generating $712 million in its first eight months alone. That's more than both Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive combined, as Blizzard's first-person shooter made $382 million. However, that's not too shabby either, considering the game released in 2016.

But back to GTA V. The game topped the list as the number one best-seller digital-wise, making $521 million last year alone. Call of Duty: WWII was close behind in second with $512 million, and two other Call of Duty games also made the top ten, Infinite Warfare and Black Ops III. Combined, all three Call of Duty games made $951 million.

Here's the full top ten list:

Grand Theft Auto V

Call of Duty: WWII

FIFA 17

Destiny 2

FIFA 18

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege

More statistics are available over on GamesIndustry, but this is pretty remarkable stuff, especially considering that Grand Theft Auto V still has such a draw after all these years. This could be good news for Rockstar's next release, Red Dead Redemption II, which arrives sometime this year.

Here's hoping that GTA V continues moving right along in the meantime. Nothing seems to be stopping its momentum!