GTA 6 Rumor Claims Joe Rogan Is in the Game

The GTA 6 rumor mill has been spewing out crazy rumors for a decade. The latest involves Joe Rogan. For those not familiar with Joe Rogan, he's a UFC color commentator, a former TV presenter, and comedian. However, he's best known for his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which is one of the most popular podcasts in the world, and has been for years. That said, future generations may soon know him best as the radio guy in GTA 6.

According to the latest GTA 6 rumor, Joe Rogan is in GTA 6, but he won't be a character you see in the flesh. Rather, he and his podcast will be on the radio. This may sound outlandish, but GTA radio stations in the past have featured stars like Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Black Eyed Peas, and many more. This would obviously be a bit different as it would be podcast/radio rather than a single song, but Rockstar Games could certainly afford it, and GTA 6 is going to the biggest release in entertainment history so many will be interested in attaching themselves to it. And it would obviously be a popular, albeit contentious, addition to the game.

All of that said, the source of the rumor is as random as the rumor itself. The information comes the way of Audio Viser, which has no track record of GTA 6 leaks to back up the claim. In other words, take this with the biggest grain of salt you can. Legit leaks have come from completely random and even anonymous sources in the past, but that doesn't change the fact that the bookies are definitely betting against this one.

At the moment of publishing, this rumor has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games, who almost never comments on rumors. In other words, we don't expect this to change. Whatever the case, it's making the rounds online, with many currently skeptical of the claim.

For more coverage on all things Grand Theft Auto VI -- including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What do you think of this GTA 6 rumor?