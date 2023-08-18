GTA 6 Discovery May Reveal Major Twist

A potential new discovery about GTA 6 could reveal a major twist that's not been mentioned in reports about the game so far. Based on these reports, GTA 6 primarily takes place in Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami. In addition to this, it's claimed the game is set in modern times. That said, some rumors from less credible sources have indicated that while the game is largely set in modern times, it does switch between different eras at different points. And a job listing out of Rockstar Games may confirm this.

Rockstar Games is currently trying to hire someone to fill the position of Character Assembly Artist, which on the surface level isn't noteworthy at all. However, the text of the job listing is interesting. Within the job listing it says candidates should have "a focused appreciation and understanding of fashion and street style, and era-specific culture and demographics as they relate to costuming and look."

What's caught the eye of many about this is the use of "era-specific culture." If GTA 6 is set in modern times, why would Rockstar Games want someone with knowledge of "era-specific culture?" There are a few explanations for this, but two stick out. The first is the more boring one, and it's that this is related to GTA Online. This doesn't explain away the use "era-specific culture" completely, but there's enough wiggle room to write off as something related to GTA Online.

The more exciting explanation is that this is for GTA 6 and it's required because the rumors are true, and the game will span multiple eras. There's not enough here to boldly make this claim, but it's certainly a possibility on the table now.

At the moment of publishing, the job listing and the speculated it has created has not drawn any type of comment from Rockstar Games nor its parent company Take-Two Interactive. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.