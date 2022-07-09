Classic Grand Theft Auto Game Seemingly Delisted On Certain Platforms

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City has been delisted from the Google Play Store, seemingly without any notice. Rockstar has delisted this game and the other PS2-era games in the series before on PC and that was done in the lead-up to Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, but it sparked a lot of backlash. Many were concerned that those who wanted to revisit the classic, untouched versions that made them fall in love with those games would be unable to or have immense difficulty in getting their hands on them. Although the games are accessible on older consoles and likely through emulators, it didn't sit well with players. The original games still remain inaccessible on platforms like Steam, but ports from the 2010s still exist on mobile.

However, as spotted by Twitter user TheNathanNS, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City was removed from the Google Play Store this week which makes it so players can't buy it for Android devices. For those that currently have the game installed to their device, it should still be playable. If you don't have it downloaded, it is like completely unplayable unless Rockstar republishes it to the store. Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Rockstar's other games We couldn't find any kind of notice or announcement regarding this change, so it comes as a bit sudden. As of right now, the game remains on the Apple Store, so it is available on other mobile devices. We've reached out to Rockstar Games for a request for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Rockstar Games have seemingly REMOVED GTA Vice City from purchase on Android.



cc @videotech_ pic.twitter.com/Efg5RnOrQG — 𝔑𝔞𝔱𝔥𝔞𝔫 (@TheNathanNS) July 8, 2022

It has been speculated that Rockstar may be preparing for the remastered trilogy to release on mobile, something that has already been announced, but not given a concrete release date. Given how poorly the delisting situation went last time around, it seems unlikely this is the case. It's hard to speculate as to why it could have been delisted given the other game is still available on mobile and none of the other GTA games were delisted from Google Play Store.

Have you played any of Rockstar's mobile ports? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.