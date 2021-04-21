The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Announced by Capcom

✖

Capcom has announced The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a compilation that will localize a pair of missing games from the popular franchise. The game contains both The Great Ace Attorney Adventures, and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve, both of which first released on 3DS in Japan. In the games, players take on the role of Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of Phoenix Wright. Set in Victorian-era Japan and England, there are 10 case to solve, with an overarching mystery tying the two games together. Fans that have been hoping to see these two games offered outside Japan should be happy to see them in one package!

Director Shu Takumi announced the upcoming compilation in a new video, which can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

くらえ! #TheGreatAceAttorneyChronicles collects the novel courtroom antics of two previously Japan-only games! Join Phoenix Wright’s ancestor Ryunosuke in thrilling court cases at the turn of the 20th century. Coming to Switch, PS4, and Steam July 27th!

👉 https://t.co/D1HjMzrLRP pic.twitter.com/t5cDIh5K7O — Ace Attorney (@aceattorneygame) April 21, 2021

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will offer a Story mode, which players can toggle on and off during gameplay. Essentially, Story mode allows players to let the game handle everything, including solving the puzzles. For players that are more invested in the plot of the Ace Attorney games, this option allows them to sit back and watch the narrative unfold. There are also dual audio options, for those that prefer to listen to the original Japanese voice cast. There will also be a wealth of bonus content, including costumes, videos, a gallery, and more.

There will be multiple options for purchasing the game, depending on the platform. PlayStation 4 and Steam users can purchase The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles digitally by itself, or in a bundle with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Nintendo Switch owners can go with either of these options, or a physical collection. Pre-orders for the game will also unlock bonus art and music for the compilation's Gallery and Auditorium. More pre-order information can be found right here.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles will release July 27th on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

