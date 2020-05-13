GTA 5 Will Reportedly Be Made Free Very Soon

✖

Grand Theft Auto V -- popularly known as GTA 5 -- will reportedly be made free tomorrow via the PC and via the Epic Games Store. The PC storefront is poised to reveal its new free game tomorrow, and unlike previous weekly free games, the storefront has been teasing and hyping up this freebie considerably. And that may be due to the fact that it's going to be quite the splash. According to new reports, this game is going to be Grand Theft Auto V.

The reports are coming from a variety of sources, but the most credible one is the report from Game Pressure, which cites a "reliable source" that has informed the outlet the game will be made free to download, play, and keep starting tomorrow, May 14, 2020.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games hasn't commented on this report, nor has Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. As a result, Grand Theft Auto fans are left with taking it with a major grain of salt. Typically, when a report is bollocks, it tries to minimize accountability by making claims that won't be proven true or false for months or years. However, given that this will either be validated or invalidated tomorrow, makes me think it's true.

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

That said, if this report is accurate, this is a huge move by Epic Games. Grand Theft Auto V may have released back in 2013, but it's still one of the best-selling games each and every month. In other words, there's no reason for Rockstar Games to slow these sales by making the game free to download and keep for all PC users. Unless of course Epic Games is splashing some serious cash to make this happen, which is possible. Fortnite has made the company massive, and it has Tencent's endless money too.

Grand Theft Auto V is available on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed game, be sure to peruse all of our past and most recent articles about the title by clicking right here on this link.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.